Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yosi Prihantoro
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 7, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Read the bible with finger pointing word by word
Related tags
indonesian
Bible Images
read
HD Christian Wallpapers
reading
text
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronics
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Digital Marketing
83 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
marketing
digital
work
City Love
11 photos
· Curated by Erik Lamb
HD City Wallpapers
building
skyscraper
Breakfast
56 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
pancake