Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hensley Carrasco
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Seal Rock, Village of La Jolla, San Diego, CA, USA
Published
on
January 16, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
tall palm trees contrast a bright blue sky
Related tags
san diego
usa
HD Blue Wallpapers
seal rock
village of la jolla
ca
view
HD Green Wallpapers
leafy
leaves
Tree Images & Pictures
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
palm
sunny
daytime
sku
California Pictures
united states
tall
angle
Backgrounds
Related collections
Palm Trees
115 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Prevost
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
plant
arecaceae
Palm Trees
13 photos
· Curated by Hannah Duffy
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
plant
palm
Bright Vacations
2 photos
· Curated by Hensley Carrasco
bright
vacation
cliff