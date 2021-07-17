Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maria Fernanda Pissioli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
portait
retrato feminino
ruiva
ensaio feminino
ensaio fotografico
streetphotography
retrato
People Images & Pictures
human
banister
handrail
face
finger
People Images & Pictures
prison
Backgrounds
Related collections
Red
119 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
Collection #175: Earth
8 photos
· Curated by Earth
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
The Minimal Collection
65 photos
· Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images