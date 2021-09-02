Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kendal, Kendal, UK
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kendal
uk
Brown Backgrounds
cumbria
town
HD Good Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
kendal
deli
south lakes
lake district
Sun Images & Pictures
text
word
alphabet
symbol
sign
Backgrounds
Related collections
Family
18 photos
· Curated by Marlene Arteaga
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
hand
Flat Lay Inspiration
36 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
inspiration
lay
flat
Photography-Cameras
63 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
photography-camera
camera
photography