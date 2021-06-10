Go to Raimond Klavins's profile
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Muktinath, Непал
Published on Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Muktinath track View valley Himalayan mountain Nepal

Related collections

Urban / Architecture
271 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
architecture
urban
building
Prayers and Peace
24 photos · Curated by Kathy Doucette
prayer
Star Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking