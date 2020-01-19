Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 19, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
architecture
dome
building
steeple
spire
tower
Public domain images
Related collections
Tuscany
630 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
tuscany
plant
outdoor
Siena
73 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
siena
building
architecture
City’s
100 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD City Wallpapers
building
architecture