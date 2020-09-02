Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aaron Santelices
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Punakha, Bhutan
Published
on
September 2, 2020
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
punakha
bhutan
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
mountain range
human
People Images & Pictures
countryside
hill
plateau
housing
building
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
The People Of Earth
31 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
People Images & Pictures
portrait
man
Retro Pop
265 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Climate Action
148 photos
· Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images