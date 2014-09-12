Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Giovanni Calia
@giovannicalia
Download free
Montescaglioso (MT), Italy
Published on
September 12, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Liberation of the world’s smallest falcon after medical treatment.
Share
Info
Related collections
Top
3,567 photos
· Curated by Roman Nesterov
top
building
Light Backgrounds
marine
136 photos
· Curated by Jenna S
marine
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers
lovely creatures
59 photos
· Curated by Lisa Obenauf
creature
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
beak
hawk
montescaglioso (mt)
Italy Pictures & Images
wildlife
wild
Nature Images
buzzard
wing
fly
flying
Eagle Images & Pictures
avian
creature
look
Eye Images
Birds Images
bokeh
Free pictures