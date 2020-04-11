Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Khaizeman
@alexkhaizeman
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 11, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A toy hippo doctor with oximeter
Related tags
chef
Toys Pictures
teddy bear
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related collections
starry night
123 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
starry night
Star Images
night
Outdoors and loving it
99 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Mood: Umbrella
34 photos
· Curated by Kirill
umbrella
street
rain