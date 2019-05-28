Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Egle Sidaraviciute
@egle_sidaraviciute
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Udawalawe National Park, Udawalawe, Sri Lanka
Published
on
May 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
udawalawe
sri lanka
udawalawe national park
Elephant Images & Pictures
Nature Images
national park
Animals Images & Pictures
baby elephant
park
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
mammal
bush
vegetation
plant
field
outdoors
grassland
savanna
Free pictures
Related collections
Tiere
148 photos
· Curated by Jasmin Schneider
tiere
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Sri Lanka
15 photos
· Curated by Alison Tran
sri lanka
outdoor
tea
animals
1,440 photos
· Curated by Iwonna Salak
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife