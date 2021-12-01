Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mahsa Habibi
@mahsahabibi04
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
Canon, EOS 1300D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Autumn leaves
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
ground
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Netherlands
147 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant
See Not My Eyes
1,250 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
human
Girls Photos & Images
Architecture
207 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers