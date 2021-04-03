Go to Amin Asbaghipour's profile
@llane_a
Download free
man in black leather jacket singing
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

microphone
recording artist
sound engineer
sound
music studio
audio
recording studio
microphones
music production
music producer
pro audio
sound production
home studio
home recording studio
recording in the studio
singer
rapper
Musician Pictures
artist
music artist
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Acad thumbnails
1,250 photos · Curated by Jenna Uusimaki
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Music Images & Pictures
auphonix
15 photos · Curated by Liz Schultz
auphonix
microphone
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking