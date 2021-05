Going for a northern lights hunt, but ending up making shots of the famous skogafoss. Night was freezing cold, below -6 degrees, all in ice, and the spraying water from the waterfall has made ice on the camera lens. But, this still came out. The lens is f4 and the nightsky was superdark, so brightness had to be, despite illumination, put up quite a lot,..also denosing, since iso was over moderately high