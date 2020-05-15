Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mika Baumeister
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The silouhette of an Ultrabooks, with german keyboard layout.
Related tags
Keyboard Backgrounds
hp
spectre
x360
ultrabook
german
notebook
tastatur
layout
touchpad
shadow
angle
16 to 9
Sun Images & Pictures
HD Windows Wallpapers
electronics
hardware
computer hardware
computer keyboard
HD Computer Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Collection #179: Derek Sivers
8 photos
· Curated by Derek Sivers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Kids
363 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Waltz
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
People Images & Pictures
Pyro 🔥
48 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
pyro
flame
HD Fire Wallpapers