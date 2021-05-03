Go to David Stamm's profile
Available for hire
Download free
aerial view of gray and white house
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Höhn, Neustadt bei Coburg, Deutschland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Animals
778 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nordic Countries
60 photos · Curated by Petter Polson
HD Grey Wallpapers
sweden
outdoor
Happiness
89 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
happiness
HD Color Wallpapers
hand
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking