Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alka Jha
@alkajha13
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Tahoe, United States
Published
on
March 29, 2021
iPhone X
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lake tahoe
united states
Nature Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
California Pictures
planting
alka jha
view
lake tahoe mountains
Nature Backgrounds
lake
lake tahoe
viewpoint
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoors
wilderness
HD Scenery Wallpapers
vegetation
HD Water Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Mothers Day
36 photos
· Curated by Marion Wug
Mothers Day Images
mother
child
Phone Wallpapers
1,265 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Diverse Perspectives
206 photos
· Curated by Samantha Sophia
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers