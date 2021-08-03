Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Monkey Images
indonesia
Baby Images & Photos
newborn
bali
sacred monkey forest
baby monkey
HD Grey Wallpapers
mammal
wildlife
baboon
Bear Pictures & Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
architectural
365 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
architectural
architecture
building
Collection #88: MOO
9 photos
· Curated by MOO
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Merry
147 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images