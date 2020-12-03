Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Laurence Rouge
@laurence_r
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
The Bench Collection
10 photos
· Curated by Bench Accounting
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
MacOS Desktop Wallpapers
164 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Related tags
wall
path
walkway
slate
flagstone
HD Brick Wallpapers
stone wall
pavement
sidewalk
rock
archaeology
concrete
soil
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures