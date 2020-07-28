Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nick Page
@nickpage
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hertfordshire, UK
Published
on
July 28, 2020
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Soft focus close up of a yellow flower in full bloom. Shot on film.
Related tags
hertfordshire
uk
Flower Images
Summer Images & Pictures
Spring Images & Pictures
HD Yellow Wallpapers
close up
environment
film photo
Nature Images
natural
petals
plant
petal
blossom
daffodil
word
pollen
Free stock photos
Related collections
Vintage
210 photos
· Curated by Lune de Papier
Vintage Backgrounds
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Sometimes in Winter...
181 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
American Political
317 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
american
united state
HD Grey Wallpapers