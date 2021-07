This photo has been taken with a vintage Canon FL 58mm f1.2 @ f1.2 with no color changes added or taken out of the picture. The so called "golden look" is caused by the coloration has been affected the glass elements in the lens over time. This is one of my favourite "always golden hour" lens. The light was completely natural and in a cloudy day, WB set to cloudy on auto exposure with a full frame Lumix S5