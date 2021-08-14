Go to Shino's profile
@shinonk
Download free
gold lion head with wings logo
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Japan, Miyagi, Sendai, Aoba Ward, Otamayashita, 19, 瑞鳳殿前（バス）
Published on OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

japan
miyagi
sendai
aoba ward
otamayashita
19
瑞鳳殿前（バス）
symbol
trademark
logo
badge
chandelier
lamp
emblem
buckle
Free images

Related collections

Vintage
132 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Light Backgrounds
Churches
207 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking