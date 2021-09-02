Go to Sayan Majhi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
round white portable speaker on black textile
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Flatlay photography of the google nest mini (2nd gen)

Related collections

Technology
105 photos · Curated by David Busto
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronic
Looking
66 photos · Curated by Jim Gaines
looking
man
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking