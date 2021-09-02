Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sayan Majhi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Flatlay photography of the google nest mini (2nd gen)
Related tags
kolkata
west bengal
india
Google Images & Photos
google search
google home pod
google assistant
flatlay photography
smart speaker
smart home
workspace
google home
google home mini
product photography
minimal photography
clean shot
flatlay
flatlay desk
flatlays
lifestyle
Free images
Related collections
Technology
105 photos
· Curated by David Busto
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronic
Sunshine vibes
67 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
Looking
66 photos
· Curated by Jim Gaines
looking
man
People Images & Pictures