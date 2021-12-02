Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marius Karotkis
@mariuskarotkis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lithuania
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lithuania
street art
gitar
monument
building
architecture
obelisk
pillar
column
vegetation
plant
bush
HD Cross Wallpapers
symbol
housing
Backgrounds
Related collections
earth without art is just eh
11 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
HD Art Wallpapers
craft
HD Color Wallpapers
[horn and hoof]
75 photos
· Curated by Eliza Alden
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Family
17 photos
· Curated by Marlene Arteaga
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
blog