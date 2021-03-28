Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gayatri Malhotra
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
White House, Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC, USA
Published
on
March 29, 2021
NIKON D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
No Farmers. No Food.
Related tags
white house
pennsylvania avenue northwest
washington
dc
usa
protest
Brown Backgrounds
india protest
india farmer protest
farmer protest
kisan
indian farmers rights
human rights
stand with kisan
protestors
farmer protesting
indian kisan
punjabi
punjab
farmer rights
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Sus Ches
22 photos
· Curated by Danica Mitchell
farm
outdoor
rural
Indian Farmer Protest
15 photos
· Curated by Gayatri Malhotra
protest
human
dc
YFPF
11 photos
· Curated by Mignon Wright
yfpf
farm
field