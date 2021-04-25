Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kevin Schmid
@lighttouchedphotography
Download free
Share
Info
The Circle, The Circle, Zürich, Schweiz
Published on
April 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
models
31 photos
· Curated by Jessica Dueck
model
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Women
1,525 photos
· Curated by Joselyn Miranda
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #148: Kickstarter
10 photos
· Curated by Kickstarter
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
building
architecture
office building
HD Windows Wallpapers
convention center
the circle
zürich
schweiz
skylight
human
People Images & Pictures
achitecture
shopping mall
architect
urban
Suburban
airport
shopping
shop
Free images