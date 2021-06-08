Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Filip Mishevski
@filipthedesigner
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Strand Book Store, Broadway, NYC, NY, USA
Published
on
June 8, 2021
NEX-3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
strand book store
broadway
nyc
ny
usa
library
HD Neon Wallpapers
Book Images & Photos
Book Images & Photos
above
indoors
room
Book Images & Photos
furniture
Brown Backgrounds
shelf
shop
bookcase
Backgrounds
Related collections
Breakfast
56 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
pancake
Collection #52: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
rock
outdoor
HD Windows Wallpapers
Photos for Lifestyle Bloggers
251 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photo
lifestyle
plant