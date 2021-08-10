Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Levi Meir Clancy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, Israel
Published
on
August 10, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
On guard at the Western Wall.
Related tags
israel
jerusalem
israeli
israeli man
state of israel
People Images & Pictures
human
man
finger
military
military uniform
photography
photo
Free stock photos
Related collections
Hiver
42 photos
· Curated by Tania Dugas
hiver
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Direction & Time
46 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
direction
HD Grey Wallpapers
sign
Collection #160: imgix
8 photos
· Curated by imgix
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers