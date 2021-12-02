Go to Karl Hörnfeldt's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Malmö, Sweden
Published on Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Photos for Lifestyle Bloggers
250 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
photo
lifestyle
plant
Winter
108 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking