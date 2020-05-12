Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tsaiwen Hsu
@tsaiwen_hsu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
architecture
temple
porch
worship
shrine
outdoors
patio
pillar
column
Nature Images
rural
countryside
shelter
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Home & Productivity
50 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
home
plant
Website Backgrounds
Northside #01
32 photos
· Curated by Axel Antas-Bergkvist
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
Collection #121: Ameriie
6 photos
· Curated by Ameriie
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers