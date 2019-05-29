Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Si Thu Aung
@hololu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shwedagon Pagoda, Yangon, Myanmar
Published
on
May 29, 2019
Canon EOS 350D DIGITAL
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
shwedagon pagoda
yangon
myanmar
HD Orange Wallpapers
architecture
building
shrine
pagoda
worship
temple
tower
steeple
spire
Free pictures
Related collections
countries
29 photos
· Curated by Stef Lee
country
building
architecture
Myanmar
23 photos
· Curated by Juana Khine
myanmar
temple
myanmar (burma)
Myanmar
11 photos
· Curated by Alice Morgan
myanmar
temple
building