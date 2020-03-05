Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexander Kaunas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Hong Kong
Published
on
March 5, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7SM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Round well inside the top building in Hong Kong
Related tags
hong kong
symmetry
geometry
copy space
building
skyscrapper
interior
inside
handrail
banister
spiral
coil
staircase
indoors
fireplace
Free pictures
Related collections
Other
68 photos
· Curated by Nelle Ivy
other
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
others
875 photos
· Curated by Kinga Wiśniewska
other
architecture
building
Geometric
200 photos
· Curated by Colin Dwan
HD Geometric Wallpapers
triangle
HD Pattern Wallpapers