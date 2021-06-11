Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Brunch
Share
Info
Published
on
June 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
brunch
zopf
Food Images & Pictures
bread
shop
bakery
bagel
Public domain images
Related collections
in your mind
349 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
HD Grey Wallpapers
transportation
HD City Wallpapers
Mother's Day
64 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures
Color Palette
360 photos
· Curated by Caitlyn Burns
Flower Images
human
People Images & Pictures