Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kendal, Cumbria, UK
Published
on
May 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kendal
cumbria
uk
castle
south lakeland
lake district
town centre
old building
village
cobbles
Tree Images & Pictures
lakes
urban photography
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
aerial view
urban
Backgrounds
Related collections
Energy | Emotion | Experience
109 photos
· Curated by Alice M
People Images & Pictures
human
friend
Collection #83: Guy Kawasaki
9 photos
· Curated by Guy Kawasaki
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
Best of NASA
18 photos
· Curated by NASA
nasa
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers