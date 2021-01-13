Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Munley
@openhands
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Albany, NY, USA
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The indoor living room of a large house.
Related tags
albany
ny
usa
indoors
living room
bright
loft
housing
building
attic
room
interior design
table
furniture
HD Screen Wallpapers
monitor
electronics
display
rug
couch
Free stock photos
Related collections
leafy
152 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
leafy
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Urban Art
101 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
urban art
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
urban
Collection #101: Dan Snow
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Snow
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor