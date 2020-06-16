Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jojo Yuen (sharemyfoodd)
@jojoyuen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Twenty One From Eight, 鴻圖道觀塘香港
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Industrial cafe in Kwun Tong ☕️🍴
Related tags
twenty one from eight
鴻圖道觀塘香港
HD Wood Wallpapers
plywood
shelf
restaurant
lighting
housing
building
workshop
cafe
cafeteria
indoors
furniture
table
Free images
Related collections
MOS
69 photos
· Curated by Lea Izaac
mo
human
HD Art Wallpapers
McFarrons Genuine Darts
27 photos
· Curated by Frank Neumann
dart
game
building
Brand - Settings
10 photos
· Curated by Skillbreak
Website Backgrounds
HD Wood Wallpapers
workshop