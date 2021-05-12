Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tel Aviv, Israel
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
display
vegetables
tel aviv
jaffa
urban
street
pots
israel
middle east
warm
multiple
HD Color Wallpapers
choice
Fruits Images & Pictures
sunny
HD City Wallpapers
market
spices
candy
Free stock photos
Related collections
blancs
378 photos · Curated by Judit Guirado
blanc
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Snow
29 photos · Curated by Lauren M
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
Collection #126: Dan Dalton
8 photos · Curated by Dan Dalton
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers