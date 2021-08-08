Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
temple
bali
traditional
culture
indonesia
carving
statue
Best Stone Pictures & Images
architecture
building
monastery
housing
People Images & Pictures
human
shrine
worship
HD Art Wallpapers
pillar
column
clothing
Public domain images
Related collections
Earth from Above
1,804 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
above
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #103: Moment
10 photos
· Curated by Moment
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
People
132 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor