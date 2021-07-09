Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
James Lee
@picsbyjameslee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Carpinteria, CA, USA
Published
on
July 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
carpinteria
ca
usa
seaweed
Beach Images & Pictures
sand
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Nature Images
meditation
relax
sea
kelp
HD Water Wallpapers
rocks
shore
outdoor
adventure
enjoy
sit
stare
Public domain images
Related collections
Cities
152 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
HD City Wallpapers
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Beautiful Shots From Above
249 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
aerial
Space
49 photos
· Curated by Timothy Salter-Hewitt
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
Outer Space Pictures