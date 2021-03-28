Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Niteesh Yadav
@niteeshyadav
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
china
beijing
Brown Backgrounds
building
architecture
temple
roof
worship
shrine
housing
monastery
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #104: The Noun Project
9 photos
· Curated by The Noun Project
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Salt life for me
68 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Life Images & Photos
sea
outdoor
Pastel & Pale
221 photos
· Curated by Luisa Azevedo
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor