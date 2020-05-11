Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Adrian Faur
@adrianwh
Download free
Share
Info
Botanical Garden, Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Published on
May 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hot summer day Face the heat and sweat it out Rest under a leaf
Related collections
12th
44 photos
· Curated by indi robbins
12th
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Green
50 photos
· Curated by Erica Jaclyn
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Botanical
13 photos
· Curated by Christine Nganga
botanical
plant
HD Green Wallpapers