Go to Parth Madhvani's profile
@_mandy_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

A white temple under the blue cloudy sky.

Related collections

Walls
88 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
wall
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking