Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Manny Becerra
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
USA
Published
on
October 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
usa
tomatillos
fall colors
purple tomatillos
salsa ingredients
mexican salsa
salsa ranchera
fall harvest
family recipes
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
produce
cabbage
Public domain images
Related collections
Salsa
137 photos
· Curated by Fenomenal Creative
salsa
plant
Mexico Pictures & Images
Valentines
71 photos
· Curated by Laura Ts'ao
valentine
vegetable
plant
GEN
973 photos
· Curated by bhaskar ud
gen
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor