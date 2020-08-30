Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
ALEXANDRE DINAUT
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
building
apse
church
altar
indoors
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #145: Trello
10 photos
· Curated by Trello
silhouette
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Natural Textures
80 photos
· Curated by Rich Strauss
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Collection #58: Tobias Lütke
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias Lütke
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation