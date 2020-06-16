Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roberto Navarro
@unuklako
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
ladybug on green leaf
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
HD Red Wallpapers
contrast
mariquita
insect
ladybug
Nature Images
macro
close up
outdoor
photography
photo
Leaf Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
aphid
Public domain images
Related collections
Ladybugs
45 photos
· Curated by Sara Bronson
ladybug
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
Butteflies
26 photos
· Curated by Trish
buttefly
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
Bugs
152 photos
· Curated by Melissa Miller
bug
insect
Animals Images & Pictures