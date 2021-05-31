Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Neil de Souza
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Published on
May 31, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
cheerful old man walking with his bicycle
Related collections
The View from In Here
449 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
view
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
Collection #95: Zach Klein
8 photos
· Curated by Zach Klein
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
blooming life
129 photos
· Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
Related tags
ahmedabad
gujarat
india
portraits of people
street photography
bicycle
Happy Images & Pictures
old aged
indian
Public domain images