Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Strvnge Films
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 3, 2020
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
accessory
jewelry
accessories
necklace
apparel
clothing
home decor
finger
pendant
hair
Free images
Related collections
Minimal Black and White
81 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
family
113 photos
· Curated by Aaron Booth
Family Images & Photos
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Collection #17: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock