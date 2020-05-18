Go to Rombo's profile
@rombo_guitar_picks
Download free
brown and white acoustic guitar
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

guitar picks and electric guitar

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

guitar
electric guitar
HD Grey Wallpapers
guitar pick
musical instrument
leisure activities
lute
shelf
Backgrounds

Related collections

Emotions
57 photos · Curated by Elina Gardashnik
emotion
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking