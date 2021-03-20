Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Eric Zúñiga
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 20, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
This is what happens when sheltering in-place!
Related collections
Collection #44: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
Brown Backgrounds
outdoor
Negative Space Travel
465 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
Travel Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Perspectives
411 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
perspective
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Related tags
truck
transportation
vehicle
yellow truck
bus
Free stock photos