Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julia Fiander
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Plettenberg Bay Game Reserve, Uplands Road, Wittedrift, Plettenberg Bay, South Africa
Published
on
August 13, 2021
SONY, DSC-HX100V
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
south africa
plettenberg bay game reserve
uplands road
wittedrift
plettenberg bay
Elephant Images & Pictures
game reserve
africa
elephant herd
Animals Images & Pictures
safari
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
plant
vegetation
bush
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Meditation & Contemplation
65 photos
· Curated by Barbie Fitzgerald
meditation
Sunset Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Livestock and Agriculture
200 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
agriculture
livestock
Animals Images & Pictures
Negative Space Travel
460 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
Travel Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers