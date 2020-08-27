Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kathy Marsh
@travelkat74
Download free
Share
Info
89003, Beatty, United States
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ghost town
Related collections
Buildings
231 photos
· Curated by Donald Cantrell
building
outdoor
rural
Exploring Nevada
10 photos
· Curated by Kathy Marsh
nevada
united state
HD Wood Wallpapers
Places To See
14 photos
· Curated by Kathy Marsh
united state
outdoor
building
Related tags
ruins
89003
beatty
united states
HD Blue Wallpapers
ghost town
rhyolite
nevada
old buildings
ground
Free images